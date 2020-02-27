Recently identified victim of 1999 cold case murder to be buried in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Peggy Lynn Johnson, whose remains were identified in November as the victim in a 1999 murder, will be laid to rest next to her mother and grandparents at a Belvidere cemetery next week.

Johnson’s body was found on the edge of the cornfield in Raymond in July 1999. Investigators believe the 23-year-old McHenry woman was burned, beaten and tortured before her death.

Police arrested 64-year-old Linda La Roche took her in after her mother died and forced her to work as a housekeeper, nanny and made her sleep in a crawlspace, according to CBS 58.

According to the criminal complaint, La Roche’s kids told police they saw her abuse Johnson, and her husband said he came home one day and saw Johnson dead on the floor.

La Roche was arrested in Florida and has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Concealment of a Corpse.

Johnson’s body was exhumed in 2013 with the hope of using advancing technology to identify her. She was reinterred in 2015, 16 years to the day that her body was discovered.

Officials said Thursday that Johnson will be buried at Highland Garden of Memories, at 9800 Illinois Route 76 in Belvidere, on Wednesday, March 4th.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

