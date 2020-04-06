Recognize the difference between cabin fever and depression, says SwedishAmerican doctor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many people staying at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, cabin fever may be beginning to set in.

Dr. Oday Alsarraf, who specializes in mental health at SwedishAmerican says anxiety and stress about the situation is to blame.

The first step to feeling better, Dr. Alsarraf said, is to accept how little is in our control. Getting good sleep is also a way to help the body heal and let go of daily stresses.

Exercising and getting the blood pumping is another good stress reliever, he said.

Dr. Alsarraf says there is a line between being stir crazy and being depressed.

“If you are unable to take care of, sort of basic day-to-day activities such as getting up and brushing your teeth or taking a shower, bathing, or simple things that you do on a day-to-day basis, if that starts to become a struggle to deal with, then that’s another sign [of depression],” he said.

Alsarraf says a doctor or mental health specialist should be consulted if those feelings set in.

