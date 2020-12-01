Record-breaking Rockford housing market continues to climb

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused problems across multiple industries, the local housing market continues to climb.

Area realtors say homes are selling within 30 days of hitting the market and they’re selling for over $13,000 more than this time last year, averaging just under $156,000.

Conor Brown with Rockford Area Realtors says a lot of those buyers are moving.

“A lot of these people that are coming from out-of-town typically have a connection. Maybe they grew up in the Rockford area, they want to come back and settle down, and this provides them the opportunity to buy a lot of house for not as much money,” Brown said.

Brown added that over 500 homes were sold last month alone, the highest monthly average since 2006.

