Record number of Illinois deaths from COVID-19 announced in single day, at 176 in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 2,122 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, and 176 additional deaths, the highest single day death total so far.

A total of 2,838 people have died in Illinois since the pandemic began.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, says there are 4,780 people in the hospital; 1,266 of those are in the ICU, and 780 are on ventilators.

Ezike warned residents not to take a cavalier attitude toward the virus as the weather gets warmer.

“We are in a significant war with an enemy,” she said.

The deaths announced Tuesday include:

Bureau County: 1 male 90s

Clinton County: 2 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 4 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 20 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 18 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 8 males 90s

DuPage County: 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s

Kane County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

Kendall County: 3 females 80s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 90s

Macoupin County: 1 female 40s

Madison County: 1 female 80s

McDonough County: 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 2 females 90s

Randolph County: 1 male 60s

Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Union County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 2 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 65,962 cases, including 2,838 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois.

