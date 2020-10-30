Recycling pickup for Rockford resumes next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After a 2 week suspension – due to limited staffing due to coronavirus – Rock River Disposal will resume recycling pickup next week.

The Recycling Guidelines link at https://cdn.rockfordil.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/RecyclingGuidelines_Rockford-updated-03.12.2020-redcued.pdf or download the WasteConnect App for smart phones.

