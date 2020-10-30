Recycling pickup for Rockford resumes next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After a 2 week suspension – due to limited staffing due to coronavirus – Rock River Disposal will resume recycling pickup next week.
The Recycling Guidelines link at https://cdn.rockfordil.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/RecyclingGuidelines_Rockford-updated-03.12.2020-redcued.pdf or download the WasteConnect App for smart phones.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 37-year-old man killed in Rochelle shooting, 3 arrested
- Gov. Pritzker doubles down on high school basketball being pushed back
- Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha
- Man mauled after paying for ‘full-contact’ leopard experience in Florida
- Lil Wayne gets backlash after showing support for Trump
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!