Recycling pickup for Rockford resumes next week

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) -- Police say a 37-year-old man was shot dead in Rochelle on Thursday. A man and two teens from Polo have been arrested in connection with his murder.

According to Rochelle Police, officers were called to the 1100 block of 1st Avenue around 9:11 p.m. for a shooting victim, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to the Rochelle Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.