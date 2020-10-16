Recycling service suspended for 2 weeks in Rockford due to COVID-19 illnesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock River Disposal says that, due to low staffing levels caused by illness, starting the week of October 19th, recycling pickup will be suspended for 2 weeks.

During that time, any recycling that is placed at the curb will be picked up and disposed of with garbage collection. Yard waste will continue weekly.

