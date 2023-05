FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt in a Thursday afternoon fire in Freeport.

First responders were called to S. Miami Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of a fire. They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the home when they arrived.

The blaze was quickly extinguished.

The residents were not home at the time and no firefighters were hurt. The Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.

Damage is estimated at $50,000. The cause of the blaze was deemed to be accidental.