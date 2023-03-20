ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Red Cross responded after a fire in Rockford Monday night.

Firefighters responded to a building in the 600 block of E. State Street around 9:45 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department.

The fire was contained on the 10th floor the sprinkler system until the fire department arrived to put it out.

No one was injured in the blaze. The Red Cross responded, but it was unclear how many people were displace at the time of this writing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…