Red Cross facing lowest blood supply in years, donors can win trip to Hawaii

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) — With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross is urging donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.

The Red Cross’ current blood supply is reportedly the lowest the organization has seen this time of year in more than a decade. Thousands of people went to blood drives across the country to donate blood to the Red Cross after they declared an emergency need for donors last month, but hospital demands remain strong.

At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week to meet patient needs ahead of the holiday season. In response to this, the Red Cross will enter all donors between Nov. 1-12 to win a trip for two to Hawaii, including round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation, with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui.

Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting the Red Cross website.