ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Red Cross is helping 6 adults and 3 children who were forced out of their homes after a fire tore through a 3 story apartment complex in Rockford on Monday.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 2:18 p.m., the occupant of one unit called to report there was smoke coming from the window frame at the front of her apartment.

Arriving firefighters found flames burning within the walls of the over 100-year-old building, in the 400 block of Walnut Street. Fire was also seen coming from the northeast corner of the roof.

Firefighters opened the interior walls and poured water into the structure to extinguish the flames.

Officials said all four lanes of Walnut Street were closed for multiple hours.

No one was injured, but residents were displaced.

The building is to be condemned temporarily until repairs can be made.

The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental, and the damages have been estimated at $60,000.