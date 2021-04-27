Red Cross Heroes: Local military veteran continues to serve disaster victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Every day the American Red Cross helps people right in our community prevent, prepare for, and respond to natural and human-cause disasters.

Harold Cubillo is a man who has spent his entire life serving his country. Harold is now taking on a new challenge by helping victims of disasters right here at home- and around the world with Red Cross.

Harold has worn many uniforms in his lifetime. First as a Marine, then years in the Army. Now as a disaster officer with the Red Cross.

Now instead of being deployed overseas on a mission with the army- he’s being sent to disaster zones with the Red Cross. Though his days look different, his mindset remains the same.

“You know you look at a challenge, not a problem but a challenge and you know that there will be obstacles and you’ll find ways to overcome them,” said Cubillo.

That mentality has worked well for him- like with The Army- The Red Cross has taken him all over the globe to places hit hard by disaster.

“They said grab a vehicle. I don’t care what it is. A small big pickup truck a minivan or whatever. In your plane water just arrive [with] cases of water. There are folks on the island that haven’t had water in eight days since the storm hit. We need to get them water.”

His experience is just one of the thousands. The Red Cross responds to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year- from small house fires to multi-state natural disasters.

Big or small, Harold says each emergency is handled just the same.

“This is for folks that are willing to put themselves aside for a second. And prioritize the suffering of somebody else.”

Harold doesn’t know where his next deployment will take him. But he does know this.

“When you come out of each disaster relief operation, I guarantee you’ll come out with friendships that will last a lifetime,” said Cubillo.

This year has been especially tough for the Red Cross, like so many organizations. Harold says volunteers are needed on a daily basis.

Click here to donate.