Red Cross in need of Type ‘O’ blood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The American Red Cross is asking for donations of Type O blood as it faces a shortage.

Type O blood is also known as universal donor blood, as it can help any patient.

The Red Cross urges people of all blood types to make potentially life-saving donations.

According to the organization, a bad flu season and winter weather contributed to the shortage.

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo enabled device.

