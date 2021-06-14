Red Cross providing resources for Rockton families evacuated from their homes

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The American Red Cross is running the shelter at Roscoe Middle School. The nonprofit has turned a part of the building into a shelter if people need to stay there overnight.

Red Cross executive director Leslie Luther tells us that if you’re in need or have questions about the resources being provided by the Red Cross, don’t hesitate to call.

“This is just what we prepare to do. So, a lot of people ask us a question like ‘How do you prepare to house 500 people?’ That’s what we prepare to do. We have a cycle. It’s called prepare, respond, and recover, and that’s what we’ve been doing,” said Luther.

Anyone wanting to donate to the shelter at Roscoe Middle School is asked to call before dropping items off.

Volunteers will be providing meals, snacks, water and disaster support services, including health services.

Earlier in the day, Red Cross volunteers provided support with meals, snacks, and beverages to about 200 first responders battling the fire.

Dozens of fire agencies from across the Stateline were called to the fire. Community members and

Local non-profits are coming together to make sure first responders are hydrated and fed.

The Jaimie Cox Foundation and Blue 815 are collecting donations to buy Gatorade and bottled water. The Bucciferro Family McDonald’s provided hamburgers and Koja Construction provided transportation for the donated items.

Anyone affected and in need of assistance can call the Red Cross 24/7 disaster hotline at (877)-597-0747.