Red Cross says it has a ‘severe blood shortage’

(CNN) — The American Red Cross has tweeted that due to a number of “unprecedented” blood drive cancellations, there is a “severe blood shortage.” The Red Cross is encouraging people to make an appointment to give blood.
Tweet from American Red Cross:
We now face a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this #coronavirus outbreak. Make an appointment to help patients counting on lifesaving blood: rdcrss.org/2weMYZI
MORE HEADLINES:
- First person to die of coronavirus in Indiana had to say goodbye to loved one via iPad
- Mail and delivery services: What’s being done to protect against coronavirus?
- Two men arrested in Rockford after narcotics investigation
- First COVID-19 death reported in Illinois
- Bears to sign free agent defensive end Robert Quinn
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!