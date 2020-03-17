Red Cross says it has a ‘severe blood shortage’

(CNN) — The American Red Cross has tweeted that due to a number of “unprecedented” blood drive cancellations, there is a “severe blood shortage.” The Red Cross is encouraging people to make an appointment to give blood.

Tweet from American Red Cross:

We now face a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this #coronavirus outbreak. Make an appointment to help patients counting on lifesaving blood: rdcrss.org/2weMYZI

We now face a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this #coronavirus outbreak. Make an appointment to help patients counting on lifesaving blood: https://t.co/lQdFEVrctc pic.twitter.com/rnUpJF1vq4 — American Red Cross (@RedCross) March 17, 2020

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

