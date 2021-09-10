Red Cross volunteer faces health problems 20 years after 9/11

Saturday, September 11th, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the New York City terrorist attacks. Americans from all over the country have been impacted and many sacrificed their lives due to the 9/11 attacks. This includes Vicky Brown, Red Cross Volunteer and Cherry Valley-native, who provided relief for First Responders 1 week after the 9/11 attacks.

“We had two Respite Centers for the firefighters and everyone working on the pile. They could come to those Respite Centers and get food, massages, medical attention, equipment,” said Brown. “There were thousands of people who came to help. It was the best of humanity in that regard.”

20 years after the 9/11 attacks, doctors say that Brown’s humanitarian efforts have resulted in a recent diagnoses of breast cancer.

Brown had a genetics test to see if the cancer was hereditary, but it was confirmed that the diagnosis is an environmental result from the World Trade Center.

There are hundreds of First Responders and volunteers with lingering health issues from the conditions they were exposed to, both physically and emotionally.

“More and more people, like my friend who volunteered with me, she has cancer and COPD associated with working at Ground Zero with me. She was a Red Cross volunteer also,” said Brown.

Despite Brown’s diagnosis, she has no regrets regarding her volunteer work on 9/11 and would still be working with Red Cross if she could.

“One, you don’t know. And two, even though this is hard, this is nothing compared to what some people have suffered. And I at least have a treatment plan that will cure me, I hope.”