Red flags to ensure your tax preparer doesn’t scam you

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tax season is in full swing. But unfortunately, that means scammers are out in full force.

Consumer advocates warn filers to vet the companies they go to for help. We spoke with the Better Business Bureau on what to look out for.

“Anyone can get a program to do taxes, but that doesn’t really mean they know what they’re doing, and doesn’t mean you can trust what they’re doing,” explained Dennis Horton, the Director for the BBB’s Rockford Regional Office.

After a Rockford tax preparer was accused of submitting fraudulent returns by the U.S. Department of Justice, experts say there are steps you should take to make sure you don’t land in hot water with the IRS.

Horton says one simple question can help you weed out potential scammers.

“Do you have a tax preparer identification number? If they can’t produce that, you should turn and walk away. In fact, you should turn and run away,” he said.

Horton says all legitimate tax preparers will also have no problem signing your tax return before filing and won’t ask you to sign it before filling it out.

“You never sign a return that you haven’t been able to go over and ask questions, or that you haven’t seen before it’s submitted,” Horton explained.

“If the place you go is not open all-year round, just for a couple of weeks in April, that’s a big warning sign,” said Jackson Hewitt Chief Tax Information Officer Mark Steber.

Steber warns that anyone who promises a big refund is probably someone you don’t want to work with.

“If it sounds too good, it’s probably too good. And you see a lot of that at this time of the year-I guarantee you a refund, I guarantee you won’t be audited,” he said.

“Someone who is going to do a good job for you knows that they will do a good job for you, and they’re not going to have to try to punch up their credentials or make promises that they probably can’t keep,” added Horton.

Horton says that another tip is to ask any prospective tax preparer about their fee range before working with them. If they charge based on the size of your return, it’s a red flag they might not be legitimate.