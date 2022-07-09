ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River is full of history, but one tidbit many might not know is its connection to the Civil War.

The Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Rd., where people reenacted soldiers and civilians at Camp Fuller Muster, pulled residents back in time to 1862. Actors said that it is the perfect way to teach people about Rockford’s Civil War history.

“I started my first reenactment here 35 years ago in this very spot,” said Larry Werline, who portrayed Major General Ulysses S. Grant.

The Midway Village Musuem hosted the reenactment on Saturday. Werline said that doing reenactments of history where people can touch it, taste it, smell it and feel it is how history is kept alive, rather than just reading people.

“Here is an opportunity to emerge in a different time period and learn why were we shooting at each other, and well, we shouldn’t do that again,” Werline said.

The Midway Village has multiple reenactment events, like WW1 and WWII, but this is the first year that they are focusing on the Civil War Camp Fuller. It was an infantry training camp in Rockford from July 1862 to January 1863.

“Many people don’t realize we had our own Civil War camp,” said Patrick O’Keefe, executive director of Midway Village. “It was along [the] banks of the Rock River, basically in the neighborhood that is Church Hills Grove.”

There were over 60 people in costumes reenacting civilians and soldiers, and more bringing history and knowledge on what it was like at Camp Fuller to life. O’Keefe said that this was a great opportunity to educate the community on how the City of Rockford impacted the Civil War.

“So, really a fun way to look specifically at Rockford’s history and it’s involvement in the Civil War,” O’Keefe said.

Werline said that his goal was to educate people through his passion of reenacting history.

“There is no better way teaching history than a first-person living historian,” Werline said.

The Midway Village Museum will be doing more history reenactments throughout the year.