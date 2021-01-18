IDPH reports 3,385 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, 50 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 3,385 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 50 additional deaths.

Champaign County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 female 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 4 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Franklin County: 1 male 60s

Hancock County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 female 40s,

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 100+

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Warren County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,072,214 cases, including 18,258 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 63,002 specimens for a total 14,826,995. As of last night, 3,345 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 705 patients were in the ICU and 392 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 11–17, 2021 is 5.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 11–17, 2021 is 7.0%.

As of last night, 781,150 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 304,600 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,085,750. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 495,563 vaccines administered, including 66,679 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,856 doses.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 7.1%

Boone: 11.2%

Carroll: 4.3%

DeKalb: 9.1%

Jo Daviess: 7.3%

Lee: 1.6%

Ogle: 6.3%

Stephenson: 5.9%

Whiteside: 5.6%

Winnebago: 8.2%

A test positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average, is required for a region to move into Tier 1, along with greater than or equal to 20% available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average, and

no sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.