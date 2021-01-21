Region 1 could move to Phase 4 as soon as Friday

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Region 1 has now reported 2 days under 6.5% positivity rate and could move to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan if 3 consecutive days are met.

Under Phase 4, all gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,979 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 123 additional deaths.

– Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– Bond County: 1 male 80s

– Boone County: 1 male 80s

– Christian County: 1 male 60s

– Coles County: 1 female 20s

– Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 4 males 90s 1 female 100+

– Douglas County: 1 male 80s

– DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Effingham County: 1 male 80s

– Henry County: 1 male 80s

– Iroquois County: 1 male 70s

– Jackson County: 1 male 80s

– Jersey County: 1 female 70s

– Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– Knox County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

– Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– Lee County: 1 male 80s

– Livingston County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– Macoupin County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

– Marion County: 1 male 60s

– Massac County: 1 female 80s

– McHenry County: 1 male 90s

– McLean County: 2 females 80s

– Montgomery County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

– Pike County: 2 females 80s

– Pope County: 1 male 90s

– Randolph County: 2 females 80s

– Saline County: 1 male 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Woodford County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,086,333 cases, including 18,520 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 99,036 specimens for a total 15,083,685. As of last night, 3,281 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 662 patients were in the ICU and 358 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 14–20, 2021 is 5.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 14–20, 2021 is 6.5%.

As of last night, 901,025 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,425,075. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 572,389 vaccines administered, including 90,752 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 34,649 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,585 doses.

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 4 will move into Tier 2 on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 6.3%

Boone: 10.5%

Carroll: 4.1%

DeKalb: 10.4%

Jo Daviess: 7.2%

Lee: 1.3%

Ogle: 4.6%

Stephenson: 4.4%

Whiteside: 5.6%

Winnebago: 7.2%

TO GET TO PHASE 4:

1) A test positivity rate less =6.5% for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average (NO); AND

2) 20% available staffed ICU hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 7-day rolling average (YES); AND

3) No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average. (YES)