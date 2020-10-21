Region 1 positivity rate drops slightly to 11.6% on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average dropped slightly to 11.6% on Wednesday, down from 11.8% on Tuesday.

Boone: 15.7 (16 yesterday)

Carroll: 11.6 (11.4 yesterday)

DeKalb: 8.2 (8.7 yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 9.6 (9.4 yesterday)

Lee: 11.1 (10.9 yesterday)

Ogle: 10.2 (9.3 yesterday)

Stephenson: 9.2 (12.4 yesterday)

Whiteside: 11.6 (11.8 yesterday)

Winnebago: 12.8 (12.7 yesterday)

The region is under enhanced mitigation efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, including closure of indoor service at bars and restaurants, and gatherings are limited to 25 people.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says the additional restrictions will only be lifted when the region has a 6.5% rolling average for 3 consecutive days.

