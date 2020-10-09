Region 1 positivity rate remains 8.8% on Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ Region 1 remains well above the 6.5% threshold Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health say will be necessary to lessen restrictions on bars and restaurants.

On Friday, the cumulative Region 1 average rolling 7-day positivity rate stood at 8.8%, unchanged since Thursday.

Boone is up to 9.3% over 8.7% on Thursday;
Lee is up to 6.9% over 6.8% on Thursday;
Ogle is down to 6.1% from 6.2% yesterday;
Stephenson is up to 8.1% over 7.3% yesterday;
Whiteside is up to 11% over 10.3% yesterday;
and Winnebago is down to 9.9% from 10.1% yesterday.

The IDPH Friday reported 2,818 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

• Coles County: 1 female 90s
• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 female 80s, 3 males 80s
• DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
• Ford County: 1 male 90s
• Lake County: 1 female 100+
• Logan County: 1 female 50s
• Macon County: 1 male 80s
• Marion County: 1 female 90s
• Marshall County: 1 female 90s
• McLean County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s
• Monroe County: 1 female 90s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
• Warren County: 1 female 80s
• Wayne County: 1 female 70s
• Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
• Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 313,518 cases, including 8,945 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 2 – October 8 is 3.8%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,599 specimens for a total of 6,177,379. As of last night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 395 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Twenty-six counties are currently reported at a warning level – Case, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Effingham, Fayette, Henderson, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lee, Mason, Massac, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Shelby, Union, Vermilion, Whiteside, Winnebago, Warren.

