Region 1 positivity rate rises to 10.3% Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Region 1 rolling 7-day testing positivity average was up to 10.3% Thursday, compared to 10.1% yesterday. Gov. JB Pritzker has said three consecutive days of 6.5% or below will be necessary to ease restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Boone: 10.7% (10.9% yesterday)
Carroll:6.7% (4.6% yesterday)
DeKalb: 8.5% (8.8% yesterday)
Jo Daviess: 12% (10.4% yesterday)
Lee: 10.9% (10.6% yesterday)
Ogle: 8.2% (7.8% yesterday)
Stephenson: 9.5% (9.1% yesterday)
Whiteside: 9.6% (9.7% yesterday)
Winnebago: 11.4% (11.1% yesterday)

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories