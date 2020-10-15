Region 1 positivity rate rises to 10.3% Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Region 1 rolling 7-day testing positivity average was up to 10.3% Thursday, compared to 10.1% yesterday. Gov. JB Pritzker has said three consecutive days of 6.5% or below will be necessary to ease restrictions on bars and restaurants.
Boone: 10.7% (10.9% yesterday)
Carroll:6.7% (4.6% yesterday)
DeKalb: 8.5% (8.8% yesterday)
Jo Daviess: 12% (10.4% yesterday)
Lee: 10.9% (10.6% yesterday)
Ogle: 8.2% (7.8% yesterday)
Stephenson: 9.5% (9.1% yesterday)
Whiteside: 9.6% (9.7% yesterday)
Winnebago: 11.4% (11.1% yesterday)
