Region 1 positivity rate rises to 10.3% Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Region 1 rolling 7-day testing positivity average was up to 10.3% Thursday, compared to 10.1% yesterday. Gov. JB Pritzker has said three consecutive days of 6.5% or below will be necessary to ease restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Boone: 10.7% (10.9% yesterday)

Carroll:6.7% (4.6% yesterday)

DeKalb: 8.5% (8.8% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 12% (10.4% yesterday)

Lee: 10.9% (10.6% yesterday)

Ogle: 8.2% (7.8% yesterday)

Stephenson: 9.5% (9.1% yesterday)

Whiteside: 9.6% (9.7% yesterday)

Winnebago: 11.4% (11.1% yesterday)

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

