Region 1 positivity rate up to 8.7% Friday; IDPH reports 2,206 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,206 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 47 additional confirmed deaths.

• Bond County: 1 female 80s

• Bureau County: 1 male 70s

• Champaign County: 1 female 90s

• Christian County: 1 male 60s

• Coles County: 1 female 70s

• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

• DuPage County: 1 male 60s

• Fayette County: 1 male 90s

• Jersey County: 1 female 90s

• Kane County: 1 male 80s

• Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

• Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

• Lawrence County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s

• Livingston County: 1 female 60s

• Macoupin County: 1 female 70s

• Madison County: 1 male 70s

• Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

• Peoria County: 1 female 40s

• Randolph County: 1 male 80s

• Richland County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 50s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

• Stephenson County: 1 male 60s

• Warren County: 1 female 90s

• White County: 1 male 50s

• Will County: 1 male 60s

• Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 297,646 cases, including 8,743 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 25 – October 1 is 3.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,691 specimens for a total of 5,763,128. As of last night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Twenty-eight counties are currently reported at a warning level – Bond, Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Christian, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Fayette, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Lee, Livingston, Macon, Massac, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Putnam, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington, and Winnebago.

Region 1’s rolling 7-day positivity rate is up to 8.7% over 8.2% on Thursday.

According to the IDPH, a region will need 3 consecutive days of 6.5% or lower for the state government to roll back enhanced mitigations, including closing indoor bar and restaurant service.

As of Friday, Winnebago County is at 10.1%; Boone is at 8.4%; Lee down to 8.7%; Ogle up to 8%.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

