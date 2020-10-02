Region 1 positivity rate up to 8.7% Friday; IDPH reports 2,206 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,206 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 47 additional confirmed deaths.
• Bond County: 1 female 80s
• Bureau County: 1 male 70s
• Champaign County: 1 female 90s
• Christian County: 1 male 60s
• Coles County: 1 female 70s
• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
• DuPage County: 1 male 60s
• Fayette County: 1 male 90s
• Jersey County: 1 female 90s
• Kane County: 1 male 80s
• Kankakee County: 1 male 90s
• Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
• Lawrence County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s
• Livingston County: 1 female 60s
• Macoupin County: 1 female 70s
• Madison County: 1 male 70s
• Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
• Peoria County: 1 female 40s
• Randolph County: 1 male 80s
• Richland County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
• Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 50s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
• Stephenson County: 1 male 60s
• Warren County: 1 female 90s
• White County: 1 male 50s
• Will County: 1 male 60s
• Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Woodford County: 1 male 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 297,646 cases, including 8,743 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 25 – October 1 is 3.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,691 specimens for a total of 5,763,128. As of last night, 1,678 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Twenty-eight counties are currently reported at a warning level – Bond, Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Christian, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Fayette, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Lee, Livingston, Macon, Massac, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Putnam, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington, and Winnebago.
Region 1’s rolling 7-day positivity rate is up to 8.7% over 8.2% on Thursday.
According to the IDPH, a region will need 3 consecutive days of 6.5% or lower for the state government to roll back enhanced mitigations, including closing indoor bar and restaurant service.
As of Friday, Winnebago County is at 10.1%; Boone is at 8.4%; Lee down to 8.7%; Ogle up to 8%.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police arrest alleged Rockford drug dealer
- Second stimulus checks: Pelosi says she and White House ‘coming to terms’ on relief deal
- Rockford Police arrest 32 suspects for shootings, murders in last 30 days
- In new interview, Trump condemns white supremacists, KKK, Proud Boys
- Region 1 positivity rate up to 8.7% Friday; IDPH reports 2,206 new COVID-19 cases
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!