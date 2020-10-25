Region 1 sees positivity rate increase to 12.7% as new mitigations take effect

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Region has recorded a 12.7% rolling positivity rate as more mitigation efforts take effect on Sunday.

Region 1 includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.

According to IDPH, Region 1 has seen a slight increase since the previous update, which was 12.2%.

The latest 7-day averages for each county are as follows:

Boone- 15.8%

Carroll – 8%

Dekalb- 8.7%

Jo Daviess-11.8%

Lee- 12.5%

Ogle-12.3%

Stephenson-12.1%

Whiteside-14.2%

Winnebago-13.8%

