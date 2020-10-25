Region 1 sees positivity rate increase to 12.7% as new mitigations take effect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Region has recorded a 12.7% rolling positivity rate as more mitigation efforts take effect on Sunday.
Region 1 includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.
According to IDPH, Region 1 has seen a slight increase since the previous update, which was 12.2%.
The latest 7-day averages for each county are as follows:
Boone- 15.8%
Carroll – 8%
Dekalb- 8.7%
Jo Daviess-11.8%
Lee- 12.5%
Ogle-12.3%
Stephenson-12.1%
Whiteside-14.2%
Winnebago-13.8%
