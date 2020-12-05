Region 1 sees slight decrease in hospitalizations as COVID-19 positivity rate remains steady

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials in the state are watching the testing data closely as a post-Thanksgiving virus spike is expected by many.

According to IDPH data, Region 1 has seen a slight but continuous decrease in the number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19. The region had 298 patients in the hospital on November 16th and has dropped every day since.

As of December 4th, 241 COVID-19 patients in the region are in the hospital.

However, the positivity rate has remained at a similar position for the past two weeks. Region 1 has a current 7-day rolling positivity rate of 15.3%. On November 24th, the rolling positivity rate was reported at 15.2%.

See below for a county-by-county breakdown of positivity rate within the region.

Boone County: – 19.6% (up 0.5% from yesterday)

Carroll County: – 9.6% (up 0.5% from yesterday)

DeKalb County – 14.5% (up 0.1% from yesterday)

Jo Daviess County – 11.1% (up 0.2% from yesterday)

Lee County – 15.1% (down 2.7% from yesterday)

Ogle County – 16.8% (up 0.9% from yesterday)

Stephenson County – 15.2% (down 1% from yesterday)

Whiteside County – 15.2% (up 1.9% from yesterday)

Winnebago County – 15.2% (same as yesterday)

On Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 9,887 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 208 additional deaths.

