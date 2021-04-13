Region 1’s Covid-19 positivity rate up to 6.3% on Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Region 1 is seeing a decrease in available hospital beds as Covid-19 cases are on the rise. The region hit a 6.3% positivity rate on Tuesday. That’s up from 5.9% on Monday.

Individual counties:

Boone: 10% (10.1% yesterday)

Winnebago: 8.5% (8.2% yesterday)

Stephenson: 5% (4.9% yesterday)

Ogle: 5.3% (5.1% yesterday)

Lee: 1.4% (1.3% yesterday)

Hospitalizations across the state have doubled from a month ago. In Region 1, there are currently less than 20% of ICU beds available to treat Covid-19 patients.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 3,193 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths.

Bureau County: 1 female 70s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Jersey County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 female 80s

Livingston County: 1 female 60s

Logan County: 1 male 60s

Madison County: 1 male 50s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s

Peoria County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,285,398 cases, including 21,540 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,248 specimens for a total of 21,283,370. As of last night, 2,028 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 185 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 6-12, 2021 is 4.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 6-12, 2021 is 5.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,343,775. A total of 7,344,112 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,979 doses. Yesterday, 100,729 doses were reported administered in Illinois. The Illinois National Guard has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines at state-supported vaccination sites around the state.