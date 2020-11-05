Region 1’s positivity rate rises to 15.8%, Illinois reports 9,935 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 9,935 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 97 additional deaths.

Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Carroll County: 1 female 80s

Clinton County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Coles County: 1 female 70s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DeWitt County: 1 female 90s

Douglas County: 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 80s

Fayette County: 1 female 70s

Franklin County: 1 female 80s

Jackson County: 1 male 80s

Jo Daviess County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

Knox County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 40s

McDonough County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

McLean County: 1 female 30s

Monroe County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Morgan County: 1 female 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s

Pike County: 1 female 100+

Randolph County: 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Saline County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s

Wayne County: 1 female 80s

Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 447,491 cases, including 10,030 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,015 specimens for a total 8,116,728. As of last night, 3,891 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 772 patients were in the ICU and 343 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 29 – November 4 is 9.1%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 29, 2020 – November 4, 2020 is 10.5%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 15.8% (15.7% yesterday)

Boone: 20.3% (20.3% yesterday)

Carroll: 19.9% (19.1% yesterday)

DeKalb: 11% (11.1% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 16.1% (13.9% yesterday)

Lee: 16.7% (17% yesterday)

Ogle: 15.9% (15.8% yesterday)

Stephenson: 18% (17.5% yesterday)

Whiteside: 17.4% (17.2% yesterday)

Winnebago: 15.8% (15.9% yesterday)

