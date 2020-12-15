Regional Culvers locations raise $41k to honor American military veterans

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Culvers restaurants across Illinois, Wisconsin and Idaho teamed up to raise over $41,000 to send American veterans to Washington for the annual VetsRoll.

Fifty four Culvers locations took part in the fundraiser during Veterans Day last month.

Bill Lock, co-owner of a Culvers location in Huntley, said it’s important to raise awareness of the men and women who put their lives on the line for their country.

“To make sure we do honor them, just, we don’t want to miss that chance and hopefully bring more highlights to the world,” said Lock. “Hopefully, we can help with the next generation, to help educate them with veterans.”

Culvers has raised money for VetsRoll for nine years. The VetsRoll takes veterans on honor flights as a thank you for their military service.

