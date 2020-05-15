Regional transportation committee wants public input on 30-year plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Region One Planning Council says it wants residents’ input on the future of public transportation.

The 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan covers Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties, and is designed to find a sustainable approach for the region’s transportation networks over the next 30 years.

The Region One Planning Council says it wants to have a transportation system that minimizes costs and impacts to the taxpayer, society, and the environment.

The public comment period closes June 29th.

