Regional volunteers get prepared to take 2020 Census

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 2020 Census is just weeks away from starting, and the push to make residents aware of the project is ramping up.

To help with the effort in Rockford, the Census’ Regional Complete Count Committee hosted a training session on Tuesday, with more than 20 volunteers.

Committee members say there’s a lot at stake in this year’s Census.

According to estimates, the Rockford region could lose more than $1,500 a year in Federal funding for each resident not counted.

Program manager Ivy Hood said, “It is really important that your local pastors, your local church members, your local community members are talking to you about the census and giving you the right information, so that we get the greatest count possible and people know that the census is completely safe and confidential.”

The 2020 Census begins on March 12th.

