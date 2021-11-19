Registered Rockford sex offender charged with grooming a child over the internet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Arlington Desonia, 59, a registered sex offender in the State of Illinois, has been charged for having inappropriate contact with a minor over the internet.

According to Rockford Police, the department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit started investigating Desonia as the suspect in the case on Thursday, November 11th.

He was arrested on Thursday, November 16th.

Desonia is charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child Over the Internet, Grooming, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.