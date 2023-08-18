ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Registration is now open for Rockford’s Labor Day weekend basketball tournament.

HoopStars was started by former Rockford news anchor, Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford).

HoopStars has drawn hundreds of players and hundreds more cheering spectators since Stadelman launched the tournament in 2013, his first year in office. The inaugural games took place at Patriots Gateway, then HoopStars moved outdoors to Davis Park until 2017 when UW Sports Factory became its home.

“Players and their families appreciate having this positive, no-cost activity as summer ends and the school year begins,” Stadelman said. “Teams sports can play an important role in youth development, and I’m proud to see HoopStars endure as a Labor Day tradition.”

Students in 5th through 8th Grades can enter the 3 on 3 tournaments.

Games will be played at the UW Sports Factory in downtown Rockford.

Registration ends on Labor Day at 11 a.m., with the first games starting at noon.

