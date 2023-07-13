ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rubber ducks will set sail in the Rock River next month during the Anything That Floats raft race.

On Thursday, duckers practiced their launching skills at the Prairie Street Brewing Company. Anyone can participate in today’s practice event, which will run until 7 p.m.

Another practice duck launch event will take place July 21st at Rockford City Market.

One duck costs $5, or 5 for $20. Winners can score a free entry into next month’s main event.

The “Release the Quacken” duck race will take place on August 20th.