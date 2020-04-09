Religious leaders, Illinois State Police ask worshipers to stay home on Easter Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Easter services are going to look a lot different this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a press conference on Thursday, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly made a request that residents stay home on Easter Sunday.

The Catholic Diocese of Rockford echoed the message in a Facebook post.

The Diocese suspended all services indefinitely last month.

Instead, residents are encouraged to take part in televised or streaming church services.

Some Wisconsin residents can also take part in drive-up church services on Good Friday and Easter.

