ReMax donates to Oregon businesses struggling due to COVID-19 crisis

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — ReMax of Rock Valley presented a $25,000 check to the Oregon Chamber of Commerce and the City of Oregon on Thursday, to help struggling businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The money is going to the “Everyone is Essential” fund, which was created to provide relief to Oregon businesses.
All donations will go to projects that will re-stimulate the local economy in Ogle County.
