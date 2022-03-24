ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “On a scale from one to ten, I’d say the potholes are a 7 or 8, west side of Chicago bad,” said Purpose Simba, a Rockford resident originally from Chicago.

She has been living in Rockford for several years and owns a hair shop on Broadway.

“Just commuting these six blocks, or within this perimeter, is strainful [sic] on my car,” she said.

The roads are so bad, Simba says she avoids certain areas to save wear and tear on her car.

She discovered the City of Rockford has a hotline for reporting potholes: 779-348-7260.

Public Works Director Kyle Saunders says the City’s hotline has been in place for several years, and it allows them to quickly respond to resident requests.

“That service request is sent to our clerks, our frontline staff, who then dispatches that to our crews,” Saunders said.

Saunders said patching potholes is only a temporary fix.

“I know it is frustrating, always having to call on that same pothole, but what our Street Division does is, really, that temporary stopgap, until we can get the road resurfaced,” he added.

“There was stuff to be done and it wasn’t. It was just for show or they were there for a different reason, but it’s obvious other work needs to be done,” Simba said after a recent repair.

Saunders said potholes are mostly formed in the winter when the pavement gets wet, freezes, and then thaws.