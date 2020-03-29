Remembering an Illinois State Trooper one year after her tragic death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday marks one year since Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story lost her life while on duty.

The 12-year-veteran of the Illinois State Police was killed when a semi-trailer struck her and her squad car as she was inspecting another semi on US 20 near Freeport.

According to the Illinois State Police, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was inspecting a semi on US 20 westbound, just west of Illinois Route 75 when, at 12:20 p.m, she was struck while outside of her squad car.

The Illinois State Police paid their respect to Trooper Jones-Story on Facebook.

55-year-old Craig Dittmar, of Stockton, was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the fatal crash.

Dittmar has been charged with two counts of Reckless Homicide, and one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Fatigued Causing Death. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 7th.

Trooper Jones-Story was only 34.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

