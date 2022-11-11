ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Vietnam Veterans Honor Society spent time at Midway Village Museum’s LZ Peace Memorial to share stories of pain and pride on Friday, as they remembered fallen brothers-in-arms.

A short service was held, with a reading and playing of the National Anthem.

“Without our veterans, we wouldn’t have all the freedoms and gifts we have in this country and it’s really our veterans that we need to remember every day, not only on Veterans Day but every day,” said Honor Society president, Nick Parnello. “So, today, again, we’re doing the best we can here to remember and reflect and thank our veterans that are coming out to share in the ceremony.”

The LZ Peace Memorial honors those who have served locally, with names of the fallen etched on a marble wall.