ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Fourth of July is less than a week away, and animal advocates are issuing their yearly reminder to pay extra attention to the needs of their pets in order to keep them calm during firework celebrations.

Patricia Jo Holm, veterinarian, and owner of Auburn Animal Clinic, at 2515 Auburn Street, said there are products and medications that can ease a pet’s stress. She said it is critical to make sure pets are inside during the fireworks and not left unattended.

“So, what we hear and experience as wonderful, noisy, exciting, pretty fireworks, of course, they don’t see the pretty part. They just hear the noise and they hear it much more intensely than we do and it’s very scary to them, because it’s a sound they’re unfamiliar with,” she said.

Experts say getting pets microchipped is a smart idea, so if they do run away, it will be much easier to find them.