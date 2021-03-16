Remote interviews put struggling job seekers at a disadvantage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This year has highlighted the necessity for a working laptop and solid internet connection.

But for those without the proper tools to work in the digital age, finding a job can be difficult, especially during a pandemic.

Thousands of people lost their jobs during the pandemic and many are still trying to find employment. One local agency says there’s another obstacle to overcome as they are looking.

One local employment agency is helping job seekers get connected.

“We’re seeing more of career seekers needing to do their job interviews over zoom or to access those job applications via the internet,” said Jessica Story of Workforce Connections.

COVID-19 has caused some businesses to shift to virtual days rather than having people in the office. While this keeps employees safe from getting sick, virtual employment or even a virtual interview requires access to a computer and the Internet. Two luxuries that some people can’t afford.

“It’s very challenging for someone to find a job right now. The days of someone going in person to fill out a job application are gone,” Story said.

Rockford native Kevin Neal is working to find employment opportunities. He understands these struggles.

“It’s pretty much difficult. Unless you can ask someone, but if you can’t it’s very difficult,” Neal said.

The Rockford Public Library is trying to help those who may have difficulties with internet and computers. Right now, anyone with a library card can access the system’s internet from the parking lot during business hours.

They are also working on a solution to provide Chromebooks for customers 18 and older to check out.

“We’re hoping to roll them out later this Spring. We’re really, really, excited to be able to offer Rockford Public Library Cardholders an opportunity to access the internet with laptops,” said Bridget Finn, the Marketing and Communications Director for RPL.

Officials say safety measures will be in place to protect the computers. They will be equipped with software to shutdown if misused. You will also have to sign a release form to take it outside the building.