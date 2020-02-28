Renewal of 1% sales tax for Machesney park roads on March ballot

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — In less than two weeks Machesney Park voters will be asked to approve a sales tax.

Leaders want to use the money to continue improving the village’s roads.

Supporters look to gain the community’s approval.

“If you spend $1 a penny of that goes to the roads,” said Machesney Park Road Referendum Chairman, Mark Sorrentino.

“This is since 2008, this is to maintain that 1% sales tax. Which is a penny on the dollar,” he said. “For those of us who remember Machesney Park used to look like 25-years-ago, look where it’s at today. The road referendum has really helped improve our community and enhance our quality of life.”

$3 million is raised from the tax every year.

“About $3 million a year that go to build and maintain, reconstruct the existing roads,” Sorrentino said. “Of that $3 million approximately one half is paid from people that do not live in Machesney but shop at our stores.”

If passed on March 17th tax dollars will be used for work on two vital roads.

“The target for this next group of roads is going to be Harlem and Alpine. They need repairs and want to get them before they get too deteriorated then the cost goes up,” Sorrentino said.

Supporters say it’s important to maintain the roads that everyone uses to drive to school and work every day.

“I’ve lived in several areas of the village, and so I’ve seen the roads when they were bad and how they’ve gotten repaired, so I’m just really pleased to see it continue,” said Village Clerk of Machesney park, Lori Mitchell.

“For our safety, our quality of life issues, the standard of living, property values are maintained, it’s just a real enhancement of our community,” Sorrentino added.

If approved the sales tax won’t apply to prescription drugs, groceries, or titled vehicles.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

