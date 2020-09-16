Rent and mortgage assistance for Rockford residents now available

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents who have fallen behind on their rent or mortgage payments due to the pandemic can now receive help.

The funds are intended to assist residents in the 61016 area code who have had a temporary interruption in income or financial hardship related to COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Health identified the area as having severe impacts from the pandemic.

The assistance comes from the CURES Act. Funds are limited to up to six months of assistance.

To see if you are eligible to receive assistance, please call the Community Action Agency at 779-348-7582. The application will be completed by phone and email as much as possible.

If needed, staff will provide assistance at a site to be determined in the Village of Cherry Valley. Applications will be taken until all funds are exhausted or December 15, 2020.

