Rent assistance available to Rockford residents who need it, City says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city leaders are working to make sure that people who may have lost their jobs during the pandemic are still able to make rent and mortgage payments in the meantime.

Angie Walker, Homeless Program Coordinator, said, “Rental assistance has always been a program that we’ve done. We’ve done it for many years. We’ve always had it, but we’ve never seen it as this capacity.”

She says that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people who are worried that they can’t make their monthly mortgage and rent payments has skyrocketed.

“I can tell you that our number of calls has probably tripled, at this point,” she said. “We had some people that had employment before, have always paid their bills, have always paid their rent. Maybe they lived paycheck-to-paycheck, didn’t make a lot of money, but they made enough to pay their rent and be stable in their housing.”

Karl Fauerbach is the president of the Rockford Apartment Association, a non-profit that represents nearly 9,000 units in the area.

He says that so far, landlords haven’t had a big issue receiving rent payments but he’s encouraging them to have an open communication with their tenants.

“It’s our experience that if you let a tenant get too far behind, they just get overloaded and they just can’t get themselves back to square one,” he said. “Tenants that do have trouble, we are letting them know about the program.”

Walker says that at this point, funding for the Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program isn’t a concern.

“Down the line, of course, it always can be. But with the increases that the government has given us to try to keep people stabilized, we feel like we’re in a really good position,” she said.

Walker says she encourages people who need help to reach out.

“The rules within our programs are probably as flexible as I’ve ever seen them, so we’re really just trying to help as many people as we can,” she said.

She also says that the City is also trying to assist families they come across that may need help paying for their utilities.

