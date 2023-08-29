ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The deadline for reopening Charles Street in Rockford has been pushed back again.

Construction on the stretch from 28th Street to Parkside Avenue started in April. It was supposed to reopen last week, but that date has now been delayed twice.

It was first pushed because of unforeseen utility relocation delays. That is still the problem.

The City said that all the construction is done, but the street needs to stay closed for the aerial utility relocation work.

It is now expected to reopen with three lanes on October 9, but the southernmost lane will still be closed to install the multi-use path and turf restoration.