Rep. Bustos not running for reelection in 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – After a decade of service in Washington, D.C., Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced Friday she will not seek another term in Congress.

“My North Star has always been to serve my community, drive real results and build a better future. As I turn every corner on each decade of life, I take time to reflect and evaluate what my next chapter might bring. That’s how, 10 years ago, I decided to run for Congress. And it’s why, today, I am announcing I will not seek reelection after completing this term.

It’s not clear what Bustos plans to do next.

“From helping Gold Star families and injured veterans get the help they needed after serving our nation, to increasing rural access to broadband, ensuring everyone has the resources needed to compete in our modern economy, to replacing toxic lead water pipes, I have always worked across the aisle to deliver solutions for Illinois families. It has been my profound honor to do this work, and I am proud of the progress we have made together.

Congresswoman Bustos says some of her accomplishments to the Rockford area include:

Secured more than $83 million in federal funding for necessary airport projects and aviation workforce development, helping the Chicago Rockford International Airport add more than 500 jobs.

Introduced and passed the bipartisan, bicameral Promoting Aviation Regulations for Technical training (PARTT) 147 Act to update the decades-old federal regulations for training aviation maintenance workers to make sure regulations accurately reflect work being done on the job to help aviation workers at the With her long track record of supporting the Rockford airport, Congresswoman Bustos founded the Air Cargo Caucus to create a platform to promote the Rockford Airport and the air cargo industry.

Helped secure nearly $500,000 in federal grants from the Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women to help establish the Rockford Family Peace Center to help individuals and families suffering from domestic and inter-personal violence.

Secured more than $1 million in federal funding to help clean up Rockford brownfield sites, in order to redevelop abandoned and commercial properties to help spur local economic growth.