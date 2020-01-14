Rep. Cabello files to repeal Firearm Owner’s Identification Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rep. John Cabello (R-68th District) and Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-89th Dist.) have filed a bill which would repeal the Firearm Owner’s Identification Act (FOID).

The pair co-sponsored House Bill 4067, which would eliminate the law which requires Illinois residents to apply for a FOID card to purchase or own a gun in Illinois.

If put into law, it would take effect on January 1st, 2021.

FOID cards are only required by gun owners in Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey. Applicants must back a background before they can obtain the permit.

The law has been in effect since 1968.

