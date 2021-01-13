Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch to replace Michael Madigan as IL House speaker

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois House Democrats elect Rep. Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch as Speaker of the House, bringing Speaker Michael Madigan’s record run as the longest tenured state legislative leader in American history to an end.

Madigan congratulated Welch in a closed door caucus meeting after Welch won 69 of 73 available votes. The members gave Madigan a standing ovation. His spokesman says he plans to swear the oath of office and remain in his seat as a state representative.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories