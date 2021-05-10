Rep. Kinzinger compares GOP to ‘Titanic,’ says he warned about Jan. 6 violence but was ignored

(AP/WTVO) — Is this the newest case of the Cassandra Complex?

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-16th Dist.) claims he tried to warn GOP leaders of potential violence on Jan. 6 but says he was ignored.

A few days before Jan 6, our GOP members had a conference call. I told Kevin that his words and our party’s actions would lead to violence on January 6th. Kevin dismissively responded with “ok Adam, operator next question.” And we got violence. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 10, 2021

Kinzinger took to Twitter Monday morning, slamming Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy as Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) is on the verge of losing her leadership post.

Cheney was one of 10 Republicans in January who voted to impeach Trump. House Republicans say her ongoing criticism of former President Trump is a distraction, which makes her unfit to lead.

Kinzinger also referred to the GOP party as the sinking ‘Titanic’ on CBS’s Face the Nation saying:

“They’re going to get rid of Liz Cheney because they’d much rather pretend that the conspiracy is either real or not confront it than to actually confront it and maybe have to take the temporary licks to save this party and the long-term of this country.”

“What the reality is as a party, we have to have an internal look and a full accounting as to what led to January 6… Right now, it’s basically the Titanic. We’re like in the middle of this slow sink. We have a band playing on the deck, telling everybody it’s fine, and meanwhile, as I’ve said, Donald Trump is running around trying to find women’s clothing to get on the first lifeboat. I think there’s a few of us saying, ‘Guys, this is not good, not just for the future of the party, but this is not good for the future of this country.'”

Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Air Force pilot who flew missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been positioning himself as a leading antagonist to Trump in a party that is largely refusing to move on from the former president.

The congressman’s nascent political organization, Country First, has endorsed every House Republican who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“The Trump thing, it’s got nowhere to go but down. It’s not growing,” Kinzinger said last week while visiting Texas. “But it took a lot of time for the Republican Party to be what it is today. It may take a lot of time to bring it back.”

Rep. Kinzinger also met with former President George W. Bush while in Texas to discuss the party’s future, saying “He’s obviously, as he’s expressed, concerned with where we’re at and knows it’s a slog to kind of bring it back,” Kinzinger said of Bush. “But it’s like, if you don’t fight, it’s done.”

In his campaign to reject Trumpism, the Illinois congressman is outmatched by every measurable metric.

Polls suggest that as many as 8 in 10 Republicans continue to support Trump. And while Kinzinger’s political team celebrated raising $2.2 million last quarter, Trump’s political operation is sitting on at least $85 million.