Rep. Kinzinger raises more than $2.2 million in first quarter of 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The message of a Political Action Committee started by an Illinois congressman to put country over party is resonating with thousands of Americans.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) announced a haul of more than $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, split between his re-election campaign and his Country First PAC.

The Country First PAC received more than 10,000 small donations from all 50 states. Kinzinger said it’s proof that Americans are tired of fear-based politics, and they want something better.

“The fundraising is just a reflection of you know, standing up and telling the truth and that used to be something that we always assumed was easy to do, and in this moment I think it’s become harder,” said Kinzinger.

Kinzinger said he wants the Republican Party to get back to debating ideas instead of testing loyalty to the past president. He said the money raised by his PAC is used to spread his message and support likeminded candidates for Congress. So far, the PAC has given away more than $100,000.

“I think, frankly, a lot of people in the party particularly are waking up and saying, yeah, regardless of their opinion of Donald Trump, it’s time to move on with ideas,” Kinzinger said.