Rep. Kinzinger tells Trump to delete his Twitter account

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) told President Donald Trump to delete his Twitter account after the president posted a video questioning the results of the election.
Kinzinger tweeted, “Time to delete your account” on Wednesday.
“Throwing kind of cold water on the legitimacy of an election is very dangerous for the democracy,” Kinzinger told WLS.
Trump has claimed widespread voter fraud in the election, but no verifiable proof has been uncovered to support the claim, according to Attorney General William Barr.
Courts have thrown out the Trump campaign’s numerous lawsuits on the grounds that they lack substantial evidence.
Joe Biden received 81 million votes in the election, compared to Trump’s 74 million.
